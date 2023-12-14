World Malaysia sees sharp drop in seafood catches Malaysia’s seafood catches have dropped sharply by nearly 300,000 tonnes since 2016 due to climate change impacts, according to the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

World Cambodia’s export turnover slightly rises in 11 months Cambodia exported nearly 20.5 billion USD worth of goods in the first 11 months of 2023, a slight increase of 1.2% year-on-year, according to a report released recently by the General Department of Customs and Excise.

World Indonesia, RoK shake hands in establishing e-bus ecosystem in Bali The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) and the government of the Republic of Korea have agreed to cooperate to establish an ecosystem of electric buses to support public transport in Bali.

World ASEAN, Japan to beef up AI, cybersecurity cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan are planning to work together on cybersecurity and systems for managing and operating artificial intelligence (AI), based on a draft plan on deepening their relationship.