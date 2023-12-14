Thailand's economy in crisis: PM Srettha Thavisin
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on December 13 expressed his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis, and said he felt “heavy-hearted” about the economic prospects next year.
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (centre) expresses his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis. (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on December 13 expressed his concern over the current state of the economy as being in a crisis, and said he felt “heavy-hearted” about the economic prospects next year.
He stressed that the focus should be placed on investments in clean energy, which should be accelerated alongside the resumption of the negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union after the talks were suspended in 2014.
Besides, PM Srettha also mentioned the importance of the promotion of border trade, and an increase in skilled labour and trained manpower to attract foreign investments.
The government leader added that he was particularly concerned about low wages.
Regarding energy, he said the government is working on curbing next year’s power tariff at 4.2 THB (0.12 USD) per kilowatt-hour (unit) – a plan expected to appease the industrial sector and households.
The move came after the Energy Regulatory Commission on November 30 approved an increase in the power tariff, applicable between January and April 2024 by 17.3% to 4.68 THB a unit.
PM Srettha believed that the country should shift to more sustainable ways to manage power usage in the long term such as adopting renewable energy.
Meanwhile, nearly 89,000 people nationwide have registered for the government’s debt-relief programme at the end of the 12-day registration process on December 13. Most of the applicants who registered have a combined debt totaling 4.8 billion THB.
High household debt is among the challenge that PM Srettha needs to address./.
He stressed that the focus should be placed on investments in clean energy, which should be accelerated alongside the resumption of the negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union after the talks were suspended in 2014.
Besides, PM Srettha also mentioned the importance of the promotion of border trade, and an increase in skilled labour and trained manpower to attract foreign investments.
The government leader added that he was particularly concerned about low wages.
Regarding energy, he said the government is working on curbing next year’s power tariff at 4.2 THB (0.12 USD) per kilowatt-hour (unit) – a plan expected to appease the industrial sector and households.
The move came after the Energy Regulatory Commission on November 30 approved an increase in the power tariff, applicable between January and April 2024 by 17.3% to 4.68 THB a unit.
PM Srettha believed that the country should shift to more sustainable ways to manage power usage in the long term such as adopting renewable energy.
Meanwhile, nearly 89,000 people nationwide have registered for the government’s debt-relief programme at the end of the 12-day registration process on December 13. Most of the applicants who registered have a combined debt totaling 4.8 billion THB.
High household debt is among the challenge that PM Srettha needs to address./.