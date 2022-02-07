World Malaysia-Thailand border trade grows 30.26 percent in 2021 Border trade between Malaysia and Thailand increased 30.26 percent to 627.7 billion THB (more than 19 billion USD) last year following the reopening of all nine checkpoints along their shared borders, according to officials.

World Indonesia to open 4,000 restaurants abroad to promote culture Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has said that the country plans to open 4,000 restaurants abroad in late 2023 and early 2024 to promote its culinary culture.

World Cambodia continues to report triple-digit Omicron infection number Cambodia reported 111 COVID-19 Omicron variant cases on February 6, the second straight day with a triple-digit increase in the number of such infections.