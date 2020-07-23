World Dialogue discusses COVID-19 impact on conflict-affected countries The UN Security Council held an informal interactive dialogue on July 22 with representatives of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) to look into the impact of COVID-19 on conflict-affected countries.

World RoK automakers expand presence in six ASEAN markets Automakers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) saw their sales increase in six member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past three years helped by strong demand in Vietnam, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) revealed on July 22.

ASEAN Indonesia inaugurates refuse-derived fuel facility Indonesia recently inaugurated its first facility to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in Cilacap, Central Java.

World Malaysian ex-PM ordered to pay nearly 400-mln-USD tax bill A Malaysian court on July 22 ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak, related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, to settle 1.69 billion ringgit (397.41 million USD) in unpaid taxes over seven years while he was still in office, the National News Agency Bernama of Malaysia reported.