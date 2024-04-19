World El Nino thins the only glacier in Indonesia: BMKG Global warming has played a key role in gradually thinning the glaciers atop Puncak Jaya, Papua, Indonesia, some of the few remaining tropical glaciers in the world, according to Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG).

World Thailand welcomes over 10 mln foreign arrivals so far this year More than 10 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand so far this year, bringing in more than 500 billion THB (13.5 billion USD), the country’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has reported.

World Thailand's Maha Songkran World Water Festival welcomes over 784,000 festival-goers The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) claims that the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024”, held at Sanam Luang and Ratchadamnoen Avenue from April 11-15 is a great success with more than 784,000 participants.

World Indonesia enhances vigilance against money laundering Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 17 called on the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and related ministries to remain alert to new methods of money laundering, including those involving the cryptocurrency market.