World Lao newspaper highlights ties with Vietnam on Year of Friendship and Solidarity The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on April 11 front-paged an article on further strengthening and forever sustaining the special long-standing relations with Vietnam.

World WHO praises Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination programme Cambodia’s successful vaccine rollout has saved lives, stabilised the health system, and contributed to the nation’s economic recovery, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said on April 10.