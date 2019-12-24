World Indonesia: 91 strategic national projects completed Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on December 23 announced a list of 91 out of a total 223 strategic national projects that have been completed in 2019.

World Thailand forecasts worst drought in four decades Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting that the drought will be the worst in 40 years and last until May 2020.

World Cambodia’s Kampot sea festival draws 900,000 visitors About 900,000 visitors at home and abroad flocked to the Cambodian southwestern province of Kampot to join the eighth sea festival from December 20-22, according to Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon.