World Thailand to spend big on transport infrastructure Thailand is planning major infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion THB (45.16 billion USD) this year to improve its land, sea, and air connectivity.

World Laos achieves vaccination target for 2021 The Lao Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country has achieved good results last year.

World No more movement control order for Malaysia: PM Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the government’s assurance that there will be neither travel ban nor Movement Control Order (MCO) during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, one of the biggest holidays in Malaysia.

World Inflation in Laos reaches 5.3 percent in December 2021 The inflation rate in Laos in December was higher than any other months in 2021, climbing to 5.3 percent, directly impacting the cost of living in the country.