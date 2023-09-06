World Indonesia launches ASEAN Newsroom at 43rd ASEAN Summit Indonesia has established an ASEAN Newsroom at the media centre of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, aiming to strengthen the synergy between regional news agencies as well as expand the scope of reporting.

World ASEAN economy expands beyond global growth: Indonesian President The ASEAN economy has proven to be resilient and continues to grow beyond global economic growth and other areas with a population of 680 million people, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta on September 5.

ASEAN ASEAN looks to become environmentally friendly economic region ASEAN member states are working towards building an environmentally friendly economic bloc in line with ASEAN’s vision for 2045, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said at the ASEAN Climate Forum in Jakarta.