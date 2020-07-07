World German paper lauds Vietnam’s economic prospects In an article posted on securities newswire boerse-online.de on July 7, author Sven Heckle praised Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic prospects.

World US State Dept. approves 2-billion-USD sale of weapons to Indonesia The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on July 6 that the Department of State has approved a potential 2 billion USD sale of eight MV-22 Osprey and related equipment to Indonesia.

World Indonesia imposes 10-percent VAT on foreign high-tech groups Indonesia began to impose a 10-percent value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google on July 7 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country’s state finances.