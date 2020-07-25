Thailand’s exports plunge in June
Rice for sale at a supermarket in Bangkok capital of Thailand (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s exports declined by almost 23.2 percent in June compared to the same period last year, the strongest fall since July 2009, but the country’s Commerce Ministry still expects improvement in the second half of 2020.
Pimchanok Vonkorporn, director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said that in June, export value was at 16.4 billion USD while imports went down by some 18.1 percent to 14.8 billion USD.
In the first half of this year, overseas shipments dropped by about 7.1 percent to 114.3 billion USD, and imports down 12.6 percent to 103.6 billion USD.
Thai media cited the official as saying that exports would be bottoming out, and they were slowly improving in many markets and would show an overall contraction of 8-9 percent throughout this year./.