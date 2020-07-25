World Vietnam contributes greatly to ASEAN economic growth: Malaysian expert Vietnam has made great contributions to economic growth and stability in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysian Professor Yeah Kim Leng said in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

World Slow recovery projected for Indonesia’ economy Indonesia’s economy could contract between 4-4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2020, said Bank Indonesia (BI)’s senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti.

World Cambodia surveys garment workers’ lives Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) is conducting a survey on garment workers’ living conditions and the impact of COVID-19 on them until July 31, local Khmer Times reported.

World Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.