World Russian media highlights Vietnam’s preparation for 13th Party congress Russian media have recently spotlighted Vietnam’s preparation for the 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as well as the country’s achievements in political, social and economic areas and external affairs.

World At least 15,000 Filipinos to join WHO-led COVID-19 vaccine trial At least 15,000 Filipinos are expected to participate in the World Health Organisation-led coronavirus vaccine trial that will likely kick off this month, a Philippine government official said on January 6.

World Malaysia’s healthcare system overloads as COVID-19 infections soar Malaysia’s healthcare system may become overloaded with COVID-19 patients since the number of infections has increased in recent days, a health official has warned.