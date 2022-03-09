Thailand’s exports under RCEP rise by over 200 percent in February
Thailand’s exports have risen by more than 200 percent in the second month since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into effect, with total exports of 1.16 billion baht (35 million USD) in the first two months.
At a temple in Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) –
Pitak Udomwichaiwat, Director-General at the Department of Foreign Trade, said the value was estimated from applications by exporters seeking to exercise their rights under the RCEP agreement.
From January 1, when the RCEP agreement took effect, until February 28, Thai exporters had sought certificate of the country of origin for RCEP exports valued at a total of 1.16 billion baht.
Pitak said exporters sought the certificate for RCEP exports worth 277.84 million baht in January, but the amount rose to 887.67 million baht in February.
The biggest value of Thai exports for which the certificate was sought under RCEP was to Japan, totalling 540.36 million baht. Most of the exported goods were canned fish, followed by canned vegetables and textiles.
China was the second highest importer of Thai goods under RCEP at 453.95 million baht and the Republic of Korea was third with export value of 171.21 million baht.
Pitak said vegetables and fruit were the biggest category of goods that Thai exporters sought the certificate of origin for under the RCEP agreement, followed by tapioca, longan, durian and coconuts./.