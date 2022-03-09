ASEAN Philippines includes nuclear power into energy programme The Philippines on March 3 announced President Rodrigo Duterte's order signed on February 28 on the inclusion of nuclear power in the country’s energy plan amid the country’s preparations to generally get rid of coal-fired power plants.

World ASEAN Chair’s special envoy to visit Myanmar this month As ASEAN Chair’s special envoy, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon is scheduled to pay his first visit to Myanmar on March 20-23.

ASEAN Laos eases restrictions on entrance visas The Lao Government on March 2 continued to relax restrictions on entry for certain visitors and launched an online visa portal, allowing foreign tourists and overseas Lao to apply for a visa online.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports could be severely affected by Russia - Ukraine tensions The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) on March 1 said the country’s exports could be severely affected if the conflict in Ukraine prolongs or escalates, expressing its hope for a quick end to the war.