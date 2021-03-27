World US President nominates Ambassador to Vietnam as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, according to the While House’s website.

World Vietnam's economy is set to grow 6.6 percent in 2021: WB The World Bank (WB)'s latest update on East Asia and Pacific economies has highlighted the uneven recovery in the regional economies' growth, as countries are recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World First session of 9th Lao National Assembly wraps up The first session of the 9th National Assembly (NA) of Laos wrapped up on March 26 in Vientiane after five days of working.

World Laos bans public events over traditional New Year The Lao Prime Minister’s Office has issued a notice to all sectors across the country, instructing them to celebrate the New Year (Bunpimay) in the traditional way but without public gatherings.