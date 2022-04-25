Thailand’s fresh mango exports up 15 percent in Jan-Feb
Thailand’s fresh mango exports increased by 11 million USD in the first two months of 2022, a 15-percent jump from the same period last year.
Fruits sold at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s fresh mango exports increased by 11 million USD in the first two months of 2022, a 15-percent jump from the same period last year.
Malaysia is the largest importer for fresh Thai mangoes, accounting for 46 percent of the total export, followed by the Republic of Korea (RoK) (34 percent), Japan (8 percent), Myanmar (4 percent) and Vietnam (2 percent).
These countries are among Thailand’s 18 partners with whom it has bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), including 10 ASEAN member nations, China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, RoK, Australia, New Zealand, India, Chile, and Peru.
According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, these partners represent 98 percent of Thailand’s export markets for fresh mangoes.
Last year, Thailand exported 93 million USD worth of fresh mangoes to its FTA partner countries, up 53 percent year-on-year, she said.
Thailand is the world's seventh largest exporter of fresh mangoes. Among the Thai mango varieties popular in those markets are Nam Dokmai, Maha Chanok, Khiew Savoey, and Chok Anan.
Auramon said that market is also expanding for such processed fruit products as dried and frozen mango, as well as ready-to-eat mango sticky rice. Such products are free from import tax in 16 FTA markets./.