World Laos enjoys trade surplus in three consecutive months Laos enjoyed increasing trade surplus in three consecutive months of this year, despite the continuing depreciation of the Kip and rising costs of production and consumables.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysia targets 31 gold medals Malaysia’s target of 31 gold medals set for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam is realistic, based on specific evaluation conducted by various parties, according to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

World Thailand to lift on-arrival COVID-19 tests from May Thailand will remove its Test & Go travel scheme for foreign arrivals and RT-PCR testing upon arrival from the end of this month as vaccinated travellers will only need to take self-antigen tests during their stay from May 1 as part of a further easing of entry rules to boost the economy and tourism.

World Philippines unveils offshore wind power roadmap The Philippines has released its offshore wind power roadmap, in which two scenarios are outlined for the development of the country’s wind power industry.