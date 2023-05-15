World Vietnam hands over Nong Khang airport to Laos A ceremony was held in Samneua district, Laos' Houaphanh province on May 15 to hand over and put into operation Nong Khang airport, which is to play a strategic role in the economic development of the northeast of Laos and Houaphanh province in particular.

World RoK, Indonesia eye stronger industrial cooperation The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia plan to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation on nuclear power generation, supply chains of major minerals and other advanced industry sectors, the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on May 15.

World Malaysia aims to become Southeast Asia's electric vehicle pioneer The Malaysian Government has committed to developing the country’s automotive industry as a strategic economic sector, opening to many high-precision technical opportunities, according to the country's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

World Thailand: largest political parties agree to set up coalition after election Leaders of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party said it agreed to the proposal to form a coalition with the Move Forward party (MFP) and confirmed there are no plans to form a government with any other political party.