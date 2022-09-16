World New infrastructure project to connect Malaysia, Indonesia Malaysia has proposed to speed up the construction of an infrastructure project connecting to Indonesia, which aims to further foster economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

World ASEAN, UNOPS cooperates in fighting marine plastic pollution ASEAN and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed an agreement to support ASEAN member states in combating marine plastic pollution through the joint implementation of the World Bank’s 20 million USD grant project: Southeast Asia Regional Program on Combating Marine Plastics (SEA-MaP).

World Deputy PM attends opening of 19th CAEXPO, CABIS Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh delivered a pre-recorded speech at the opening of the 19th ASEAN-China Expo (CAEXPO) and the 19th China-ASEAN Business Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning, the capital city of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 16.

ASEAN ASEAN, India look for closer economic cooperation Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India on September 16 held the 19th consultation meeting on economic cooperation in Cambodia under the chair of Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.