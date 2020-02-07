Thailand’s government sells masks to locals in face of nCoV
Thousands of protective masks sold by the government of Thailand were snapped up in half an hour on February 7 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Up to 20,000 pieces were sold at 25 baht (0.8 USD) per 10-piece pack, each buyer can by only one pack. (Photo: VNA)
The Commerce Ministry will sell another 10,000 masks on February 8, starting at 9 am, Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.
The ministry plans to sell 2 million masks within the second week of February.
He said the public is allowed to buy up to 10 pieces per person./.