World More foreign investors keen on Cambodia Financial and private sector experts said that the recent removal of Cambodia from the “money laundering grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an absolute necessity for Cambodia’s financial sector, adding it may bring added benefits with it as it can give more confidence to investors and thereby attract more foreign investment to the country.

ASEAN ASEAN develops post-2025 vision ASEAN is developing its post-2025 vision to set a clear new agenda for better economic integration and adaptation to technological advances, geopolitical shifts, and economic transformations that are changing the current global landscape.

World ASEAN, Japan to promote bilateral cooperation Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan will formally upgrade their ties to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” during a special summit in December commemorating their 50 years of friendship and cooperation, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has said.

ASEAN Sustainable development tabled for ASEAN discussion The sustainable development issue was put on the table at a recent meeting of the 43rd High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLTF-EI) in Indonesia to prepare the region against various global challenges, starting from the impact of pandemics and climate change to geopolitical tensions.