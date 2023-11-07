Thailand's headline inflation falls for first time in 25 months (Photo: thaiembassy.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand's headline inflation fell for the first time in 25 months in October as energy and food prices decreased due to government measures, official data showed on November 6.



The consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, declined 0.31% from a year earlier last month, down from a 0.3% increase in August, according to the Ministry of Commerce.



The October inflation growth was below the Bank of Thailand's target range of 1-3 % for the sixth month.



The core CPI, which excludes raw food and energy prices, edged up to 0.66 % in October from 0.63 % in the previous month.



Headline inflation is expected to decrease slightly in November owing to a downward trend in food prices and last year's high comparative base, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director General of the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office.



According to Poonpong, increasing domestic demand on the back of tourism recovery and higher prices of key agricultural products, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions, can disrupt inflation expectations.



He also noted that the ministry still maintains its headline inflation growth forecast for 2023 at between 1% to 1.7 %./.