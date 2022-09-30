World Thailand: PRD launches “Roving APEC 2022 Exhibition” caravan A caravan that will visit all provinces in Thailand to promote awareness about the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) has been launched.

World Thailand readies payment system for 300-baht entry fee The Thai government previously visioned collecting a 300-baht entry fee from each foreign traveler who visits Thailand early this year.

World Vietnam stresses ASEAN’s commitment to enhance development cooperation On behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang affirmed the bloc’s strong commitment to enhance development cooperation at a general debate of the Social, Humanitarian, and Cultural Affairs Committee of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on September 29.

World Laos launches COVID-19 vaccination for five-year-old children The Lao Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children at the age of five with the aim of getting 80% of its population vaccinated against the disease within this year.