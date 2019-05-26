Newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Chuan Leekpai (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– The House of Representatives of Thailand elected Chuan Leekpai from the Democrat Party as is new speaker on May 25.At the House’s first meeting the same day, Chuan Leekpai obtained 258 votes, winning his rival Sompong Amornvivat from the Pheu Thai Party by 23 votes.Chuan Leekpai, 80, a senior member of the Democrat Party, served as the Prime Minster of Thailand for two terms, the first between 1992 and 1995, and the second between 1997 and 2001. He joined the Democrat Party in 1969 and became its leader in 1991.Thailand’s National Assembly includes the House of Representatives and the Senate. The House of Representatives comprises 500 seats with a four-year tenure.Earlier, on May 24, former President of Thailand’s National Legislative Assembly (NLA) Pornpetch Wichitcholchai was elected as the new Speaker of the Senate with a five-year tenure.-VNA