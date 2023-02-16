Illustrative image. (Photo: kaohooninternational.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) climbed to 93.9 in January, up from 92.6 from the previous month, the highest ever in 43 months, driven by increased domestic consumption and a robust rebound in tourism, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).



The three-month expected TISI increased to 101.1 in January, up from 99.9 a month earlier, boosted by tourism industry recovery as well as rising orders and production, which were in line with domestic demand growth.

These results were based on a survey of 1.321 respondents from 45 industry groups under the FTI.

According to FTI Deputy Secretary-General Sorakit Manbuphachat, entrepreneurs were more concerned over the global economic slowdown, rising energy prices and interest rates, and baht appreciation, while they were more optimistic about domestic growth.



The FTI recommended the Thai government to take measures to help reduce people's living costs and enterprises' production costs, and mitigate the impact of rising interest rates on businesses./.