Thailand’s inflation follows upward trend
In Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s inflation went up 4.65 percent in April from the same period last year and is expected to increase this month due to rising prices of fuel and cooking gas, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office.
The April consumer price index (general inflation) stood at 105.15, up 0.34 percent from March and 4.65 percent on-year.
The office director-general, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, said the growth in April was lower than in February and March, when the increase was the highest in 13 years at 4.71 percent.
The Ministry of Commerce expects inflation to continue its surge in May and forecast the rate at between 4 and 5 percent this year, which it described as “suitable” in the current situation./.