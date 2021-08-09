World Cambodia on eighth consecutive day with drop in new COVID-19 case number Cambodia experienced the eighth consecutive day with a drop in the number of COVID-19 infections on August 9 with less than 600 cases from average 900 new patients per day earlier.

World Thailand speeds up vaccinations for target groups Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is racing against time to give COVID-19 vaccines to target groups, especially senior citizens, to reduce their death rate, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper.

World Thai government to extend rice price scheme The Thai government looks set to extend the rice price guarantees in the 2021-22 season, pledging to earmark 88 billion THB (over 2.6 billion USD) for the annual scheme operating for the third consecutive year.

World ASEAN’s Special Envoy urges full access to all parties in Myanmar The Brunei diplomat appointed by ASEAN as its special envoy to Myanmar has recently said that he should be given full access to all parties in Myanmar.