Thailand’s jewelry design contest promoting value beyond beauty
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The jewelry business has not been spared the COVID-19 economic fallout and the New Normal way of life. To encourage designers to continue making new designs, the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand has launched the 14th gems and jewelry design contest, highlighting the value of jewelry beyond aesthetics.
Designers from around the world have sent 352 submissions to this year’s Gems and Jewelry Design Contest, being held to help mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19.
Among these submissions, 183 designs have been submitted by designers from 28 foreign countries, including Italy, the US, Sweden, Iran, Turkey, and African countries. The other 169 designs are from Thai designers.
The institute will announce the 30 selected submissions that have utilitarian functions, such as an ornament that can measure humidity, and geometrically shaped jewelries that can be used in several modern applications.
The final four finalists will then be announced, with a 4,000 USD cash prize and a royally bestowed trophy from HRH Princess Chulabhorn, the Princess Srisavangavadhana given to the winner.
The first runner up will receive a 3,000 USD cash prize, the second runner up will receive a 1,500 USD cash prize, with an honorary mention receiving a 1,000 USD cash prize.
The designs of these four finalists will be used for the actual production of the items./.