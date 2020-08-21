Politics Vietnam calls on int’l community to support Somalia Vietnam calls on international partners to assist the Somali Government in easing socio-economic difficulties and coping with humanitarian needs, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.

World Algerian press spotlights significance of August Revolution In recent days, many prestigious newspapers of Algeria, including La tribune des lecteurs, La tribune diplomatique international, Algérie actualité, and Reporters, have run articles on Vietnam’s August Revolution on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the historic victory (August 19, 1945-2020).

World Singapore Airlines burns 3.2bln USD in just two months because of COVID-19 Singapore Airlines has spent 4.4 billion SGD (more than 3.2 billion USD) over the last two months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced governments to close borders to stem the spread of the coronavirus.