- Thailand's biggest coal mining company Banpu has invested 430 million USD to acquire a 100 percent stake in a large-scale gas-fired power plant in the US, hurrying to move away from its main business, which has a large environmental impact, to a green business.The company acquired the power plant in Texas from Temple Generation I and signed the contract on August 10. The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.Banpu also invested 770 million USD in December 2019 to acquire a shale gas operation in Texas. It can provide gas to the power plant that the company bought in Texas at competitive prices.The investment is part of the company's business plan to go greener.