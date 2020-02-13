World Indonesia’s productivity lower than ASEAN nations A survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has found that Indonesia’s productivity in the manufacturing industry is lower than that of its peers in other Southeast Asian countries.

World Singapore, Malaysia join hands to tackle coronavirus spread Singapore and Malaysia are looking into establishing protocols for the transfer of COVID-19 patients between the two countries as part of efforts to work more closely in tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus.

World Indonesia’s maritime security agency hoped to become coast guard Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appointed Vice-Admiral Aan Kurnia as the new chief of the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla), replacing Achmad Taufiqoerrochman, who has retired.

World Malaysia yet to raise alarm for COVID-19 outbreak The outbreak of the new coronovirus (COVID-19) has yet to reach a crisis level and been well under control in Malaysia so there is no need to raise alarm, said a Malaysian official.