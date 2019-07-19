Maj Gen Krit Chantharaniyom, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai cabinet has recently approved 12 urgent policies which will be implemented in its first year in office, with the focus on tackling poverty reduction, ensuring public safety and boosting economic development.



The policies also aim to ease the impacts of the looming drought affecting many provinces, as proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, and step up constitutional amendment.



Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said solving bread-and-butter issues that affect people's daily lives would take top priority among the 12 urgent issues.



The new cabinet, which was sworn in on July 16, has received full support from armed forces.



Speaking after a recent meeting of the military top brass, Maj Gen Krit Chantharaniyom, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, affirmed that the military is ready to serve as a tool to solve problems and respond to government policies.



The armed forces will also remain steadfast in their commitment to protect and defend the country's main institutions -- the nation, the religion, the monarchy -- as well as the public, Krit added.-VNA