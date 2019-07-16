New cabinet members of Thailand led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have been sworn in on July 16. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – New cabinet members of Thailand led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha have been sworn in before King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 16.



The new Thai cabinet includes 39 seats with 36 members, as Prayut concurrently serves as the country’s Minister of Defence, while Deputy PMs Jurin Laksanavisit and Anutin Charnveerakul also serve as Ministers of Commerce and Public Health, respectively.



On July 15, in his speech broadcast nationwide that marked the end of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), Prayut asked the Thai people to be patient with his new government as it has no special powers, unlike its predecessor over the previous five years.



He said democratic rule has now been fully established in the country after the House of Representatives was elected and the new government formed.



The cabinet ministers will officially begin working on July 18. However, the PM would hold his first meeting with all ministers and deputies to give them work guidelines after they returned.



During the meeting, cabinet approval will be sought for draft policies that will be delivered to Parliament.-VNA