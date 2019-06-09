At a meeting of Thai parliament (Photo: Xinhua)



Bangkok (VNA) - The Nation paper cited sources within the Phalang Pracharat Party as saying that the new government of Thailand will likely be established on June 13.

The timeline was chosen to ensure the government is established before Thailand hosts the ASEAN Summit from June 20-23.

Days after the election of the Prime Minister, the parties within the pro-military bloc have yet to reach agreement over ministerial positions.

Phalang Pracharat, which will lead the coalition, has reportedly insisted on controlling economy-related ministries – Agriculture, Commerce and Transport – that it had earlier agreed to allocate to key partners, the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.

The backtracking came after both parties announced their support for the bloc and voted for General Prayut Chan-o-cha to return as the Prime Minister.

One source, a core leader in Phalang Pracharat, confirmed that the previous deals had been revoked.

If the Democrats and Bhumjaithai refused to accept the new arrangement, Prayut would have the final say on the issue.

The Phalang Pracharat Party appointed its Secretary-General Sontirat Sontijirawong as a coordinator in charge of working with partner parties on the portfolio allocation.-VNA