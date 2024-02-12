Thailand's population declined slightly year on year in 2023. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's population declined slightly year on year in 2023, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on February 11 that data showed Thailand's official population as of December 31, 2023, was 66,052,615, decreasing 0.06% equivalent to 37,860 people, compared to the end of 2022.

The total population comprised of 32,224,008 men and 33,828,607 women. Of the total population, 65,061,190 are Thai nationals.

The five provinces with the largest populations are Bangkok with 5,471,588 people, Nakhon Ratchasima - 2,625,794, Ubon Ratchathani - 1,869,608, Chiang Mai - 1,797,074 and Khon Kaen - 1,779,373.

Besides Bangkok, Thailand has 20 other provinces with a population of more than 1 million. Meanwhile, Samut Songkram has the smallest population with 187,993./.