

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand’s Public Relations Department (PRD) hosted the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019 on the theme "Singing Together for Stronger Partnership", using cultural aspects of ASEAN to promote Thailand's role as bloc's chairman this year.

The inaugural ceremony on August 3 was officiated by Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Tewan Liptapanlop, and was taken part by PRD Director General Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd and PRD officials. The concert took place at Aksra King Power Theatre, on Soi Rang Nam in Bangkok.

The Prime Minister’s Office Minister praised the PRD for its success in organizing such a fun and creative event and for being able to entertain both Thai and foreign guests. The event stressed Thailand’s role as chairman of ASEAN this year and aimed to preserve the bloc’s unique cultures, build a positive image for the community, and promote good relations within the Southeast Asian region.

The performance featured famous artists from 10 ASEAN countries, as well as artists from China, which is part of the ASEAN-China Year of Media Exchanges. The musical performance told stories of people's livelihoods, the arts, Asian cultures, and good relations among ASEAN people, drawing on cultural similarities that represent close ties between communities in the ASEAN region.-NNT/VNA