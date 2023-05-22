Thailand’s rice exports near 3 million tonnes over four months
Thailand exported 2.79 million tonnes of rice for 1.5 billion USD in the first four months of this year, up 23% year-on-year, according to the Thai Government’s spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.
He told the press that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed state agencies to actively work on enhancing rice exports and increasing crop production while maintaining high rice prices in overseas markets.
Anucha added that Thai rice exports are expected to continue rising due to increasing demand in numerous countries. Thailand is currently the world’s second-largest rice exporter, following India.
Thailand’s main rice markets include Iraq, Indonesia, the US, South Africa, Senegal, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Cameroon, and Mozambique, with white rice being the most exported variety, followed by jasmine rice./.