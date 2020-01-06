Thailand’s rice exports struggle to hit 8 million tonnes
Rice exports may fall below 8 million tonnes for 2019, with this year's prospects still uncertain because of a slew of risk factors such as the continued strong baht, natural disasters and emerging new rice exporters like Myanmar and China, local media reported.
Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkokpost)
Shipments definitely will stand below 9 million tonnes, as projected by the association for 2019, but could struggle to hit 8 million tonnes, Charoen Laothamatas, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying.
In the first 11 months of 2019, Thailand shipped 7.11 million tonnes, a dip of 30.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, fetching 2.90 billion USD, down 24.3 percent. The fall was attributed to the strong baht, hurting the country's export competitiveness.
Another factor is the lack of Thai rice variety development over a period of 30 years to cope with changing market demand and consumer behaviour. Thailand has shipped the same rice varieties for 30 years, Charoen said.
In 2018, Thai rice shipments totalled 11.2 million tonnes, down 5 percent from 11.7 million in 2017 but higher than the 9.91 million tonnes in 2016. Normally rice exports average 10 million tonnes a year, with white rice making up half.
According to the Agricultural and Cooperatives Ministry, annual paddy production for both the main and second crops is forecast at 27-28 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season, weighed down by a drop in production for the second crop because of flooding and drought.
Paddy output from the second crop is estimated at just 3.5 million tonnes, down 54 percent from 7.75 million the previous season, due to drought and inadequate water supply from dams. Production from the main crop is forecast at 24 million tonnes of paddy, down 4-12.5% from 25-27 million the previous season./.
