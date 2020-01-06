World Death toll from Indonesia flood continues to rise Indonesia’s weather bureau on January 6 warned that more heavy downpours are expected after rains triggered flooding and landslides last December, killing at least 66 people in Jakarta and surrounding areas.

World Australian pairs jailed for drug possession in Indonesia A court in Denpasar district, Bali province of Indonesia, on January 6 sentenced two Australian citizens to a total of 21 months in prison for drug possession.

World Tens of thousands expected to join Cambodia’s Victory Day Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in Koh Pich island, Phnom Penh, on January 7.

World FDI flow into Cambodia picks up 11.7 percent in 2019 Cambodia lured more than 3.58 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019, a year-on-year surge of 11.7 percent, with Chinese investment accounting for 43 percent of the total figure, according to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC).