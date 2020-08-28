ASEAN ASEAN, Russia work to shore up supply chains ASEAN Economic Ministers joined an online consultation with Russia on August 28 as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers hold consultations with partners ASEAN Economic Ministers held online consultations on August 28 with external partners - China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK) - within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

ASEAN ASEAN, Hong Kong hold consultations Economic ministers from 10 ASEAN member countries and Hong Kong, China (HKC) met virtually on August 28 for their Fourth ASEAN Economic Ministers-HKC Consultations (AEM-HKC Consultations) as part of the 52nd AEM Meeting.