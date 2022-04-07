Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport sees surge in foreign arrivals
Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi airport has seen a sharp rise in the number of international arrivals since the requirement for pre-flight COVID-19 tests was lifted.
Hotels and travel agents set up counters for inbound passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)
The country's main gateway airport in Samut Prakan province bordering Bangkok reported an average 11,623 travellers from overseas destinations each day during April 1-4, a 66 percent rise from the average in March of 7,003 visitors a day.
General Manager of the airport Kittipong Kittikachorn attributed the rise to the government's decision to scrap pre-travel RT-PCR tests for visitors coming under Test & Go, Sandbox and quarantine schemes from April 1.
Kittipong expected the numbers would continue to increase as the eased travel restrictions lead to more flights landing at Suvarnabhumi. The airport serviced 141 inbound flights a day on average in April, compared with 137 landings last month.
The Thai government's decision to end pre-travel tests is aimed at attracting more holidaymakers to Thailand to help the pandemic-hit tourism sector recover.
The Thai central bank's Monetary Policy Committee kept its projection of foreign visitors at 5.6 million this year./.