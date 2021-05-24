World Thailand maintains strong position in investment, public health Thailand has maintained its strong position in investment and public health in the eyes of the international community.

World Indonesian government optimistic about economic recovery The signals of Indonesia's economic recovery are increasingly visible and the government is optimistic that economic conditions would continue to experience significant improvements, according to the Presidential Staff Office (KSP).

World Singapore provisionally approves 60-second COVID-19 breathalyser test Singapore authorities have provisionally approved a COVID-19 breathalyzer test that aims to show whether someone is infected with the coronavirus in under a minute, according to the local start-up that developed the product.