Thailand’s trade with nearby countries increases in January
Thailand’s total trade with neighbouring countries, including cross-border trade, came in at 141.07 billion THB (4.22 billion USD) in January, up 9.49 percent year on year.
A street in Bangkok capital of Thailand (Photo: AP)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s total trade with neighbouring countries, including cross-border trade, came in at 141.07 billion THB (4.22 billion USD) in January, up 9.49 percent year on year.
The Commerce Ministry reported on March 15 that the country’s January trade with Malaysia stood at 30.54 billion THB (up 14.26 percent), Cambodia 17.76 billion THB (up 17.94 percent), Laos 23.45 billion THB (up 39.86 percent), Myanmar 18.60 billion THB (up 36.26 percent), Singapore: 10.27 billion THB (up 26.05 percent), Vietnam 8.06 billion THB (up 36.19 percent), and China 16.98 billion THB (down 24.34 percent).
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said he has asked the agriculture and foreign ministries to follow up on fruit exports to China, which is a large market for Thai fruits, but its zero-COVID policy is far too strict, especially in terms of land transportation.
He said apart from implementing strict measures before closing containers, Thailand has also asked for a special route to be set up to deliver its fruits to China. The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry will be responsible for this issue.
The Commerce Ministry will accelerate the reopening of borders and will negotiate new routes for trade, the official noted, adding that the China-Laos railway will serve as another route for Thai exports in the future./.
He said apart from implementing strict measures before closing containers, Thailand has also asked for a special route to be set up to deliver its fruits to China. The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry will be responsible for this issue.
The Commerce Ministry will accelerate the reopening of borders and will negotiate new routes for trade, the official noted, adding that the China-Laos railway will serve as another route for Thai exports in the future./.