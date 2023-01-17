World Indonesia to host World Hydropower Congress 2023 Indonesia is scheduled to host the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali, from October 31 to November 2 under the theme “Powering Sustainable Growth”.

World Indonesia gets trade surplus of 54.46 billion USD in 2022 Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on January 16 reported that the country’s trade balance in 2022 sees a surplus of 54.46 billion USD while its trade surplus in 2021 was just 35.33 billion USD.