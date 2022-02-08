World Malaysia ensures no full pandemic-triggered economic shutdown The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has assured that there will be no total lockdown of the economic and industrial sectors, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

World Indonesia approves clinical trial for locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) of Indonesia has issued clinical trial protocol permit for the Merah Putih COVID-19 vaccine produced domestically by Airlangga University and a private pharmaceutical firm.

World Laos allows private firms to study building power line to Vietnam The Lao Government has given the green light for two private companies to carry out a feasibility study on the construction of a 220kV transmission line which would carry electricity from five dams in northern Laos to Vietnam.