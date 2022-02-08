Thailand’s unemployment rate down in Q4 2021
Thailand's unemployment rate reduced in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the latest survey by the country's National Statistical Office.
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's unemployment rate reduced in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the latest survey by the country's National Statistical Office.
Piyanuch Wuttisorn, director-general of the office, reported on February 7 that 630,000 workers were without jobs during the period, representing 1.6 percent of the 38.63-million workforce. The rate was down from 2 percent in the first quarter, 1.9 percent in the second quarter, and 2.3 percent in the third quarter of the same year.
According to the survey, 37.90 million people were employed in the quarter. Employment in the farm sector accounted for 12.60 million, up 1.4 percent on-year, while that in the manufacturing as well as services-trade sectors stood at 8.19 million and 17.11 million, annual decreases of 4.1 percent and 17.32 percent, respectively.
The statistics showed that bachelor's degree holders accounted for the highest unemployment, representing 3.6 percent of the total 630,000 unemployed persons. The main reasons for unemployment were business closure, contract termination and dismissal.
According to Piyanuch, employment in the fourth quarter showed an improvement trend mainly because the government relaxed tough safety measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreaks./.