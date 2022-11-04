World Cambodia releases agenda of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits Cambodia’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced an agenda for the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings, which will be held in Phnom Penh from November 10-13.

ASEAN Singapore aims to be a global crypto hub Singapore wants to be a global crypto hub, but not be a centre for trading and speculating on cryptocurrencies, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has said.

ASEAN Indonesia signs 8 bilateral agreements to promote health transformation The Indonesian Health Ministry recently signed eight bilateral agreements with other countries to promote the health transformation, according to the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. ​

World ASEAN on economic rebound: Eurasia Review While many parts of the world are faltering on the edge of recession, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first half of 2022 has been on an economic rebound, according to Eurasia Review.