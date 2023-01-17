World Indonesia to host World Hydropower Congress 2023 Indonesia is scheduled to host the World Hydropower Congress (WHC) 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali, from October 31 to November 2 under the theme “Powering Sustainable Growth”.

ASEAN Indonesia's 2023 state budget focused on employment, poverty alleviation Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appealed to all ministerial ranks to channel the 2023 state budget into productive activities, especially pertaining to job creation.

World Indonesia to develop EV ecosystem Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced that the country will develop an electronic vehicles ecosystem in 2023.