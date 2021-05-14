Thanh Ha lychees now available on Lazada
Thanh Ha lychees from the northern province of Hai Duong are now officially on sale on one of Vietnam’s leading online marketplaces, Lazada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).
A farmer harvesting lychees in Phuc Gioi village, Thanh Quang commue, Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province. (Photo: VNA)
Its May 14 debut on Lazada Vietnam was supported by Vietrade in partnership with the Hai Duong Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development and Industry and Trade, and the Red Dragon Co., Ltd.
Since early April, Vietrade has helped a number of domestic e-commerce platforms connect with lychee growers and traders in Hai Duong that use quality management systems, a representative from the agency said. Lazada is the first unit to bring the fruit to an e-marketplace.
James Dong, CEO of Lazada Vietnam, said the company’s top goal is to support local enterprises and sellers build a successful e-commerce business and it has cooperated with Vietrade to promote and sell the province’s specialty fruit.
The lychees will be delivered to online shoppers in Hanoi and HCM City within four hours to ensure their freshness.
Lazada also plans to work with Vietrade and other partners and provinces to sell a wider range of Vietnamese specialties online.
The Red Dragon Co., meanwhile, will provide logistics, cold storage, packaging, and transportation services to guarantee top-quality lychees are delivered to consumers.
Vietrade Director General Vu Ba Phu said selling agricultural products on e-commerce sites is developing as a new and sustainable way of distributing local signature products. It will also facilitate digital transformation in domestic businesses and producers and further popularise the campaign calling on Vietnamese people to prioritise using domestic products.
The lychee harvest in Hai Duong is fast approaching. The province has 9,186 ha growing the fruit this year, of which 1,000 ha has been granted VietGap certification and 50 ha GlobalGap certification.
Thanh Ha district, dubbed the “lychee capital” of Hai Duong, has 3,328 ha of the fruit with total output estimated at 50,000-55,000 tonnes. Some 155 ha have received area codes for export to the US, Australia, the EU, Japan, and Singapore./.