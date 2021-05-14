Business Nestlé Vietnam awarded for 25 years of improving quality of life Food and drink producer Nestlé Vietnam has been awarded the golden prize of the 2020 Vietnam National Quality Awards by the Prime Minister for its remarkable achievements in improving product quality, service, competitiveness, effective operation and international integration.

Business Vietnam looks to expand aquatic exports amid COVID-19 pandemic Vietnam is expected to make breakthroughs in exporting aquatic products in the coming time thanks to its good performance of biological safety, and benefits brought by free trade agreements (FTAs), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Ministry wants to support domestic steel market The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the Government consider policies to tighten exports of steel products to stabilise the domestic market amid soaring steel prices in recent months.

Business Worst performers in Q1 revealed Despite Vietnamese companies’ total net profit growing 81 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, many still posted big losses.