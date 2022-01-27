Local people surround the whale carcass (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – A whale carcass weighing more than 10 tonnes was found washed up on the shore of Tien Thang village of Quang Xuong district in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on January 27.

The carcass, about 7 metres in length, was in the process of decomposition, with its head detached.

Local fishermen brought the carcass for burial later on the day.

Vietnamese coastal residents believe whale is a sacred animal that helps fishermen at sea. Therefore, they often rescue the animal or bury the dead ones in a solemn ceremony./.