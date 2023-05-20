Most tourist areas, attractions, hotels, and resorts around the province were filled to capacity during the recent National Reunification Day holiday on April 30 and May Day on May 1, and an influx of visitors is expected during the summer.

Maritime tourist sites around the province stand ready to welcome visitors.

Following on from the success of the Sam Son Beach Tourism Festival, the beach city of Sam Son continues to create new forms of tourism.

Localities in Thanh Hoa province have actively conducted a range of activities to ensure environmental sanitation, security and order, and traffic safety, while raising awareness among people and businesses about building a friendly image among domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

Thanh Hoa has attracted more than 80 tourism projects to date, with capital of nearly 6.2 billion USD./.

VNA