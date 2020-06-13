Thanh Hoa calls for investment of 12.5 billion USD
The north central province of Thanh Hoa signed memorandum of understanda on 15 projects worth 12.5 billion USD during an investment promotion conference on June 12.
At the conference (Photo: VNA)
Thanh Hoa (VNA) - The north central province of Thanh Hoa signed memoranda of understanding on 15 projects worth 12.5 billion USD during an investment promotion conference on June 12.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said it is the first locality nationwide to hold such an event after Vietnam has initially brought COVID-19 under control.
He expressed his hope that Thanh Hoa will capitalise on its advantages to gain prominent socio-economic achievements in the coming time and stay among the country’s leading localities by 2025.
To realise the target, the province needs to complete its planning for the 2021-30, with a vision to 2045, he noted, urging local authorities to timely remove bottlenecks and create optimal conditions for businesses.
At the event, as many as 34 projects with a combined investment of nearly 15 billion USD were granted permission. They were in processing and manufacturing industry, urban development, tourism and health care, among others.
At a similar event held in 2017, some 31 projects of a total 6.3 billion USD were approved and six of them so far have been completed./.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said it is the first locality nationwide to hold such an event after Vietnam has initially brought COVID-19 under control.
He expressed his hope that Thanh Hoa will capitalise on its advantages to gain prominent socio-economic achievements in the coming time and stay among the country’s leading localities by 2025.
To realise the target, the province needs to complete its planning for the 2021-30, with a vision to 2045, he noted, urging local authorities to timely remove bottlenecks and create optimal conditions for businesses.
At the event, as many as 34 projects with a combined investment of nearly 15 billion USD were granted permission. They were in processing and manufacturing industry, urban development, tourism and health care, among others.
At a similar event held in 2017, some 31 projects of a total 6.3 billion USD were approved and six of them so far have been completed./.