Thanh Hoa detects numerous illegal entries
Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The Border Guard High Command in the central province of Thanh Hoa has recently detected eight people illegally entering the country and put them in quarantine.
On January 17, a patrol team of the force caught five people red handed in Muong Lat town’s Pieng Mon street about 500 metres away from border marker No. 282.
The five, all having residency in the central province of Nghe An’s Yen Thanh district, said they were illegally walking into the country via trails to avoid being quarantined. They are now put in quarantine in line with regulations.
On January 12, border guards on patrol detected three other people illegally entering on a border trail in Muong Lat district’s Nhi Son commune./.