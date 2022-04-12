Thanh Hoa fosters ties with Laos’s Houaphanh province
A delegation from the central province of Thanh Hoa led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Minh Tuan visited and extended Bunpimay (New Year of Laos) greetings to authorities and local people in Houaphanh province of Laos from April 11-12.
At the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements between Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh as part of the visit. (Photo: VNA)
The visit opened a series of activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, 45 years since the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and 55 years of the Thanh Hoa - Houaphanh partnership.
At their talks between the Thanh Hoa delegation with their peers in Houaphanh, the two sides agreed to continue to strengthen communications and education on the traditional ties between Vietnam and Laos as well as Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh.
They concurred to encourage and create favourable conditions for businesses and investors of both sides to operate in each other’s market, while granting more scholarships to officials and students to study in each other’s country.
They will work closely together to organise joint cultural, art and tourism activities, while increasing border patrols to build a shared border of peace and stability.
On this occasion, Thanh Hoa handed over to Houaphanh four projects built at a cost of over 182 billion VND (nearly 8 million USD) of non-refundable aid from Thanh Hoa, which were constructed between 2016 and 2020.
Addressing the handing-over ceremony, Tuan underlined that the four works are evidence for the close relations and solidarity between the Party Organisations, administrations and people of Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh. He pledged that Thanh Hoa will continue to assist the Lao neighbouring province to boost socio-economic development and protect security-defence.
For his part, Vanxay Phengsoumma, Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Houaphanh thanked the Party Organisation, administration and people of Thanh Hoa for supporting Houaphanh in all periods, which has greatly contributed to the socio-economic development and defence-security protection of Houaphanh. The assistance reflects the sound friendship between the two countries and between Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh in particular, he stressed./.