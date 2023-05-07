Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Trong Hung (L) and Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro (Photo: Internet)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Authorities of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa held a connectivity conference with Japan on May 6 to look toward sustainable development and green growth.



Since 1997, the Japanese Government has funded 10 official development assistance programmes and projects worth 45.5 million USD in the province. From 1992 to 2022, the Japanese Embassy conducted 24 aid projects in Thanh Hoa in the fields of health care, clean water and education, among others.



Thanh Hoa records 13,346 trainees working for Japanese companies in textile, industrial sewing, electronic assembling, mechanical processing, processing, construction, agriculture, nursing. Last year, up to 53,000 Japanese tourists arrived in the province, accounting for 21.6% of the total foreign arrivals. They brought in a revenue of 17.7 million USD, or 24.7% of the total earnings from foreign visitors.



With 17 projects valued at about 6.6 billion USD, or 45.7% of the total FDI in the province, Japan is now the biggest foreign investor there.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Trong Hung said in order to draw Japanese firms to the province, Thanh Hoa has established the Japan Desk to boost investment, trade, tourism and support Japanese businesses and investors who wish to explore opportunities in the province.



In the coming time, Thanh Hoa wishes to enhance comprehensive cooperation with Japanese partners in smart city development, e-government, education, health care, human resource development and labour market. It also expects to receive more ODA projects using non-refundable aids and concessional loans from the Japanese Government, he said.



The province will continue improving business environment via stepping up administrative reform, ensuring security and social safety and order, he added.



Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, for his part, said with rich tourism resources, Thanh Hoa could push forward tourism economy with Japan.



As part of the conference, a booth showcasing the province's signature products, strengths, and Japanese organisations and businesses also opened./.