Thanh Hoa, Lao province promote youth cooperation
At the signing ceremony between the two youth unions (Photo: VNA)
Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The youth unions of the central province of Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh province of Laos have agreed to step up collaboration from 2019-2022 under a recently-signed agreement.
Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Thanh Hoa province and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union of Houaphanh province will enhance teaching for youths of both sides about the traditional Vietnam – Laos friendship and the special ties between their people and the youth unions. They will hold experience sharing seminars on youth activities as well as organise a wide range of charitable campaigns.
They will also work to create favourable conditions for young business associations to boost cooperation and investment in each locality, and hold a conference to review their cooperation every three years.
At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Xuan Liem stressed that the friendship between the two youth unions has helped enhance mutual understanding while tightening cooperative relations between Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh provinces.
During 2016-2019, the two youth unions coordinated to transfer science and technology to 800 Lao residents as well as provide free medical check-ups and medicine for 1,000 Laotians.
This year, the Thanh Hoa youth union organised a cultural and experience exchange and charitable activities in Houaphanh’s Viengxay district. The two youth unions also helped young business associations to promote their products to consumers in both localities, and exchange experience in business and production./.